A one-level 1,000,000-sq-ft shopping mall in Plantation, FL, Broward Mall is home to Dillard’s, JCPenney, Macy’s, Regal Broward Stadium 12 & RPX, Buffalo Wild Wings, Brio Tuscan Grille, and The Whole Enchilada. In addition there is also expectant mother and family parking, complimentary wheelchairs and over 100 specialty stores including H&M, Victoria’s Secret, ALDO, Express, G by Guess, Hollister, Pandora & more.